People will be expected to pay K15,000 for advance tickets for standard and K25,000 for VIP for UK-based comedian Daliso Chaponda’s show to be held in Blantyre and Lilongwe next month.

The organisers, Qoncept Creative, have since released a poster for the two shows running under the banner of The President of Laughrica.

The first show is on November 24 at Victoria Gardens in Blantyre with the second slated for Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on November 25.

The two shows, to be hosted by Carl Joshua Ncube, will be spiced up by performances from Prince Chikweba and musician Patience Namadingo.

Creative Director for Qoncept Creative, Q Malewezi, who is a renowned poet, said yesterday that people should expect well produced and organised events.

“The preparations are going on very well. Tickets are available in all outlets and they include Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe and Victoria Gardens in Blantyre. We are starting marketing our activities this weekend. We are excited about doing a show in Blantyre. This will be the first show in Blantyre as Qoncept Creative,” Malewezi said.

Daliso, who came third in this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, will be performing in the country not for the first time.

He has been here before, entertaining people with his comics.

The comedian recently also came out to announce his first tour.

The comedian said he was going full throttle with the tour titled ‘What The African Said.’

The stand-up comedian, son to former Agriculture Minister George Chaponda has since been signed by CKP Productions and Road Global.

CKP Productions and Roar Global is one of the biggest and best UK agencies.

Daliso is also using his success in coming third in Britain’s Got Talent show to launch a 31-date UK tour planned for next year.

According to media reports, the tour follows the commission of his first Radio 4 show, Citizen Of Nowhere, which will also air next year.

The Malawian-born stand-up comedian is one of the biggest hits of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, with clips of his appearances attracting more than 12 million views on YouTube.

The stand-up comedian, who was recently featured on BBC Focus on Africa, was fast-tracked to the semi-finals when Amanda Holden used her ‘golden buzzer’ to put him through.

Daliso is also a prolific fiction writer and co-created and starred in Radio 4’s drama When the Laughter Stops in 2014

His tour will start on February 8 at Nottingham’s Glee Club and end at Edinburgh’s Queens Hall on April 27.

Daliso, who was the guest during the Malawi Achievers Awards 2017, told The Daily Times recently that he w would hold more shows and that he was looking forward to performing in Africa.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)