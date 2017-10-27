



The Government of Malawi and the Federal Republic of Germany have signed a financing agreement of a social protection programme, which has an allocation of €20 million (about K17.1 billion).

While applauding Germany for the assistance, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Goodall Gondwe, said Malawi should start focusing on how individuals can elevate themselves to become self-reliant.

“Whilst, as government, we are thankful for this support, I wish to appeal to my fellow citizens that we should adopt a spirit of hard work. We should start focusing on how we can, as a country, and more specifically as individuals, elevate ourselves to become self-reliant…. We should strive to attain self-sufficiency at household level,” Gondwe said.

He was speaking in Lilongwe on Wednesday during the signing of the documents.

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Jean Kalilani, who was present during the signing of the agreement, said the support would improve the lives of poor people.

Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Deputy Head of Mission, Thomas Staiger, said social security is the basis for sustainable economic development and successful fight against poverty.

“The International Agenda 2030 rightly recognises the role of social protection in achieving Sustainable Development Goals. This aspiration for a prosperous Africa, based on inclusive growth and sustainable development, which we also share, is similarly recognised in the AU Agenda 2063,” Staiger said

The contribution of the Malawi Government to the programme is K1.5 billion.

Staiger said this shows that the Malawi Government is committed to the programme, considering that, in 2011, it was contributing only K50 million





