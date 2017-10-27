



Malawi national netball team go into this weekend’s Fast5 Netball World Series in Melbourne, Australia, as the most experienced of the six competing teams.

According to a report on fast5worldseries.com, the Queens have four players who featured in three series, with only one debutant.

The report stated that Malawi would need all this experience as superstar Mwawi Kumwenda is not part of the squad.

The Queens are also the only side without a player over six foot (1.82 metres) as Joyce Mvula is their tallest at five foot 11 inches (1.8 metres).

“On the flipside, they have the four shortest players at five foot two inches (1.57 metres). What they lose in height, the determination and will to win is always evident [sic]. Two of their pocket rockets are Takondwa Lwazi and Thandie Galeta whose experience will be vital to Malawi’s success.

“Last year, they shared the centre role with Lwazi doing 71 circle feeds, which was the tournament’s most, and Galeta having 48. Lwazi and Galeta were one-two for goals assists with 21 and 18, respectively,” the report added.

Defending champions New Zealand go into the tournament with the most inexperienced team.

Kayla Cullen is the only squad member to play in more than one series but she has not played Fast5 since 2014.

Half the New Zealand squad will be experiencing the series for the first time.

Nineteen-year–old Jamaican shooter, Shimona Nelson, is the only teenager in the competition.

South Africa are the second most inexperienced side with five debutantes. However, they have four players that featured in last year’s tournament.

The South Africans have the tournament’s tallest player, with Fikile Mkhuzangwe standing at six foot six inches (1.98 metres).

Last year was her first Fast5 experience and she made good use of her height to manage 29 centre pass receives, four interceptions and six deflections.

All six teams will play six 24, minute games across the two-day series, each team will feature on both days of the competition and the finals will be held on Sunday.

Malawi’s Queens arrived in Perth, Australia, on Monday before proceeding to Melbourne ahead of the competition which throws off Saturday.





