The Blantyre Third Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced 28 year old James Linyada to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour for insulting and calling a police officer a bloodsucker.

According to the Blantyre police station publicist Augustus Nkhwazi, Linyada last week stopped Constable Happy Kwisongole who was going home from office and called her a blood sucker.

“Upon hearing this, people who were around at the place rushed to her with various weapons such as stones, sticks and burglar bars ready to deal with the officer,” Nkhwazi said.

It then took the intervention of her landlord who pleaded with the crowd to disperse as the lady was not a blood sucker but a police officer at Kabula police.

In court on Tuesday, Linyada pleaded guilty to the a charge of Proposing Violence at an assembly contrary to section 87 (1)(a) of the penal code.

Passing the sentence, Third Grade Magistrate Catherine Magwira said though Linyada was a first offender, the offence he committed is serious.

The magistrate then sentenced Linyada to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour with no option of a fine.

James Linyada hails from Galeta village, T/A Chekucheku in Neno district.

In a related development, the Blantyre Magistrate Court has sentenced 23 year old Welosi Kambewa to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for a similar offence.