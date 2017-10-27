



Musicians Union of Malawi (Mum), with funding from Swedish Musicians Union, continues to equip its members through training.

Having held trainings in all its chapters recently, Mum has organised a training in Lilongwe, bringing together members from all its chapters.

The training started on Monday and will end today.

Mum President, Reverend Chimwemwe Mhango, said the trainings were important for the growth of the music body which is now a union.

“This is an important gathering and has more to do with national administrative issues such as how to effectively run an office and freedom of expression and fairness as well as acceptability of members by the leadership,” Mhango said.

He said Mum’s members have to be equipped with necessary skills so as to go forward.

Mhango said some of the local facilitators are Jessy Ching’oma from Malawi Congress of Trade Unions and singer Rudo Chakwera, who is also Copyright Society of Malawi board member.

The other facilitators are Jonas Franzen, Emre Sorkun and Reuben Wagman from Sweden.

Mhango said over 20 Mum members are attending the training.

Swedish Musicians Union gave Mum funding amounting to K20 million in May this year.

The Mum leader also said the project would woo musicians in the country to be members of the union.

Sorkun said in May that they have been in partnership with Mum for close to 10 years and that they were impressed with their operations.

“We are not only working with Mum but several other unions in Africa. We are satisfied with the projects Mum is involved in and this is why we have committed K20 million. We are actually also impressed with the work of the Women’s Desk,” Sorkun said.

Swedish Musicians Union has since said it will continue giving Mum funds.





