Malawi’s multiple awards winning artist, Tay Grin has been nominated to perform at this year’s All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA) to be staged in Nigeria in November 2017.

Tay Grin aka Nyau King described the nomination as great honour saying such events help one to expose their talents.

“Besides putting Malawi on the international scene musically, this opportunity will enable me learn one or two things since knowledge is found on the way,” Grin said, who will rub shoulders on stage with Nigerian Vanesa Dee.

He said he has reached this far because of hard work and passion. It has been a hard road; but passion has catapulted me to this level,” he added.

The Nyau King who has also been nominated as the best male artist in Southern African alongside South African artists; nasty c, Emtee and AKA has since urged Malawians to vote as many times as possible to increase his chances of winning.

“If I win, it will be a win for Malawi. So vote for Tay Grin via www.afrima.org link,” he said.

AFRIMA is a grandiose initiative to promote African music worldwide.

