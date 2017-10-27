Vice President Saulos Chilima will this Saturday grace the launch of the MO 626 College Basketball Tournament at the Blantyre Youth Centre.

The news has been confirmed by Basketball Association of Malawi (BASMAL) President Hamlet Kamtengeni who disclosed that Chilima will take part in the games on the day.

Kamtengeni added that joining Chilima on the list of high profile guests will be Sports Minister Francis Kasaila and officials from the Malawi National Council of Sports.

The tournament which is being sponsored by National Bank of Malawi, to the tune of K30 million kwacha, will be competed in 4 divisions.

“For a start we will have the south, east, centre and northern divisions. Each division will produce 4 men’s and ladies teams to make 16 men’s and 16 ladies teams,” said Kamtengeni.

He further explained that the tournament is expected to conclude by 4 December this year.

“We would like to allow the students time to concentrate on their studies, as they will be getting towards the exams, so we expect to wrap it up by December 4,” he said.

Kamtengeni disclosed that the finals will be played in Lilongwe at either Civo or ABC courts.

Winner of each category will cart home a whooping K2 million kwacha while the runners up will pocket K1 million kwacha.

K500,000 kwacha will go to the number 3 teams in each category.

There will also be lots of giveaways among them K1 million kwacha, which will go to the most disciplined team.

In a related development, the Southern Zone Basketball (SOZOBAL) will on Sunday have a daylong Wheelchair Basketball Tournament.

The competition will take place at the Kachere Rehabilitation Centre Court in Blantyre.

Insurance firm UGI is bankrolling the event, as confirmed by Sozobal Wheelchair Basketball Chairperson Charles Nyasa.

“In January UGI pumped in about K3.4 million kwacha which we used to hold clinics, sessions and friendly matches. Those were meant to further wheelchair basketball skills among the players. Now we want to test those skills through a tournament,” said Nyasa.

He added: “our vision is that by next year our players should be able to compete at international level. We are currently engaging the Malawi Paralympic Committee to consider the team for international competitions next year.”

Four teams are expected to participate with the winner pocketing K250,000 kwacha.

Second best team will take home K150,000 kwacha while K100,000 kwacha will go to the third placed team.