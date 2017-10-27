A 49 old woman in Chiradzulu District has been arrested by the police for alleging that blood suckers have sucked her blood.

Confirming the development on Thursday, Station Office (SO) for Chiradzulu Police Station, Ruth Harawa identified the woman as Sinia Nkhoma from Katoleza Village in the areas of Traditional Authority (TA) Mpama in the district.

“On Wednesday, Nkhoma reported to the police that her blood was sucked by blood suckers and the police referred her to the hospital for a medical examination. The result of the tests that were conducted showed that her blood level was normal, hence, we arrested the woman for providing false information,” she explained.

Nkhoma is expected to appear before court on Thursday, October 26, 2017.

Recently, over 400 people have been arrested for causing terror and fear among communities in the Southern Region claiming that there are blood suckers, a claim which government says has not been verified with all alleged cases lacking authenticity.

Source: Mana