Zechariah 4 : 6 ” Then he said to me, “This is the word of the LORD to Zerubbabel: Not by might, nor by power, but by my Spirit, says the LORD of hosts.”

Power is ability to do work. Its ability to cause changes. Ability to influence. Ability to achieve.There is man power and there is power of the Spirit. Man power is limited whereas the spiritual power is unlimited. The Spirit of God is without any limits.

He is the Spirit without measure(John 3:34). The Power of Holy Spirit who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above what we ask or imagine(Eph3:20).

So your power and might will limit you. Allow the Spirit of God to exercise His power in your life. Act 1:8 “But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you…” The Spirit of God is God. He is a person.

To experience His full power, relate with Him daily. Fellowship with Him. Talk to Him and do things together.

Have a good fellowship and will enjoy the fullness of Him.2Co 13:14 “The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit, be with you all.”

He is in you. You are His house, His temple. He is waiting right now. Agree with Him always. He knows better than you so dont oppose Him. Those who want to achieve big will depend on Him.

Additional scripture: John 14 : 16-17(Amp) ” And I will ask the Father, and He will give you another Comforter (Counselor, Helper, Intercessor, Advocate, Strengthener, and Standby), that He may remain with you forever.

The Spirit of Truth, Whom the world cannot receive (welcome, take to its heart), because it does not see Him or know and recognize Him. But you know and recognize Him, for He lives with you [constantly] and will be in you.”

Confession: I have the Spirit of God in me. I live by the Spirit of God who empowers me and gives me strategies to win. I am a winner all the time. In Jesus Name. Amen.

