Malawi Congress Party (MCP) newly elected Parliamentarian, Ulemu Msungama on Saturday tied the knot to his his sweetheart . Sunna Sadala a journalist by profession currently working for Millennium University as admission officer. Sadala who…

The post ‘I do’: Newly elected MCP MP Ulemu Msungama weds appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link