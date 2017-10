Even before they embarked for Melbourne, Australia for this year’s Fast5 World Series the Malawi Queens were back home already judged to under-perform. This followed the controversy that surrounded the ommission of star shooter Mwawi Kumwenda. The decision…

The post Malawi Queens flop in Australia: Fast5 World Series appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link