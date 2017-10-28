Member of Parliament for Mzuzu city constituency Leonard Njikho has pumped in K2 million for a football trophy to be competed for by teams in the city.

The competition named Uncle Jossy Football Trophy is expected to start in November and will end in April next year.

According to general secretary for the trophy Mr Mkandawire, they are now in the process of registering teams for the competition.

“Teams are asked to register, the door is open to all non-league teams in the city and those that are playing in Division One,” said Mkandawire.

He however said teams which are playing in Simama League will not be allowed to participate.

Mkandawire added that all teams will be required to pay an amount of K7000 as a registration fee.

Uncle Jossy trophy is an on and off trophy that started years ago. The aim of the trophy is to identify the hidden talent that is in the city of Mzuzu.