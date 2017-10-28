Police in Mulanje have arrested three people for selling medical drugs.

The three are Charles Kikamalinda (31), Gift Walusa (21) and Dyson Magori (47).

Mulanje police spokesperson Gresham Ngwira said police received a tip from well wishers that the suspects were selling the drugs at Chelowa trading center in the district.

“Working on the tip, officers invaded the market and found the three selling the drugs which include Amoxyline, Indocide, Panado, Ethyromicine and Bactrim.”

The three are currently in custody having been charged with an offence of selling medical drugs without permit or licence contravening section 35 (1) as read with section 65 (1) (2) of Pharmacy, Medicine and Poisons Act.

They will appear in court soon to answer the charge.

Kikamalinda comes from Kukada village while Walusa and Magori come from Mlera and Mbendera villages respectively, all under Senior Chief Nkanda in the district.

Meanwhile, police have warned the general public against the tendency of selling drugs without permit because it is unhealthy for customers in particular.

Further, police have applauded well wishers who provide tips thereby contributing to the fight against crime.