Two fantastic goals cancelled each other out, as Azam tigers and struggling Red Lions shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Mayeso Mphanje curled in a stunning free kick just outside the 18 yard box to put Tigers ahead, which was replied beautifully by Innocent Bokosi, a minute before halftime.

Played in an almost empty Chilomoni stadium in Blantyre, the match saw both teams equal strength in the opening exchanges, as the visitors produced little of last week’s magic that inspired them to become the first team to beat Silver Strikers this season.

But they were to be separated inside 16 minutes of play when Mphanje’s free kick flew beyond Lions goalkeeper Clement Mlomba at full stretch.

The goal opened up the match as both sides curved out chances of their own which they couldn’t make count.

Moses Nankumba tested Tigers goalkeeper William Thole with a fabulous long range effort but Thole did well to avert the danger.

On the opposite end, Dan Kumwenda’s fierce drive was parried away by Mlomba as Tigers went in search of a second goal.

Just as the home side thought they had done enough to deserve a half time lead, Bokosi had other ideas.

With a minute before recess, he received a cross from Willard John on the right, and in a blink of an eye he chested the ball before connecting it home with a superb finish.

The second half produced a cagey affair as both teams did not create any realistic scoring opportunities.

Despite taking a point as a fair outcome, Tigers coach Patricio Kulemeka blamed referee Evidence Kananji for letting go several rough challenges from the soldiers.

“They used elbows and all sorts of rough tactics to intimidate my boys, most of whom are young but all that went unpunished,” complained Kulemeka.

On his part Reds assistant coach Pritchard Mwansa was left dissatisfied with the result.

“Not a good result for us considering our current situation on the table. But we noted some improvement on our play and believe we will build on that to grind out some results in the games to come,” said Mwansa.

The result leaves the Zomba based army outfit still living dangerously in 13th place on the league with 24 points from 23 .

But victory would have seen them climb into 11th position.

They now equal points with Masters Security in position 12.

Masters who drew 2-2 against Mafco at Chitowe also on Saturday, enjoy a superior goal difference.

But the Lions could slip into the bottom 3 on Sunday if Premier Bet Wizards beat Blantyre United. Wizards are on position 14 with 22 points.

A win for Tigers would have moved them two steps up on the table but the draw sees them maintain 10th position with 29 points from 24 outings.