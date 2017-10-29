Relegation threatened Chitipa United registered their first win at the Karonga Stadium after seeing off Blue Eagles on Saturday.

The minnows beat the Lilongwe based side 2-1 through goals from Christopher Mtambo and Abel Mwakilama.

Mtambo put the home side ahead just after six minutes with a shot from inside the box but Mphatso Malidadi Junior equalized for Eagles 22 minutes into the first half.

In the second half, Eagles won a penalty. However, Mphatso Filimoni’s effort from 12 yards was saved by Chitipa goalkeeper Lloyd Munthali.

The miss gave Chitipa confidence and John Soko scored the winning goal for the home side. The game ended 2-1 to Chitipa.

Following the win, Chitipa have 16 points but are still bottom of the table.

Assistant coach for Chitipa Robert Mzinza was however optimistic his side will survive the chop.

“We are going to win every game here at Karonga stadium, we need to win at least four games from the last six games to be safe and I can assure you this will happen,” said Mzinza.

This is Eagles’ second loss since sacking their coach Audrow Makonyola two weeks ago.

His replacement Christopher Siwale said they lost because their key players are injured.

On Sunday Blue Eagles will play Mzuni at Mzuzu stadium.