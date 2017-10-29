England remain undefeated after two matches in the 2017 Fast5 Netball World Series after a 28-point victory over Malawi.

A dominant display from shooters Helen Housby and last year’s MVP Jo Harten powered England to the 43-15 win.

England flew out of the blocks early, going into the first break with a 9-5 lead behind Helen Housby’s five points off 3/3 shooting.

They were then able to capitalise on their power play in the second quarter, scoring 16 points while restricting Malawi to just four points to take 25-9 lead into half time.

Experienced defensive duo Geva Mentor and Ama Agbeze were a force for England in the third quarter, restricting the Malawi shooters to just five shots during their power play quarter.

Meanwhile at the other end a Rachel Dunn three-point shot in the dying seconds extended the lead to 19 at the final break.

England didn’t relent in the final term, with a nine-point quarter from Harten, including two three-point shots, sealed the victory.

England will look to continue their winning ways when they face South Africa in their final game of day one while Malawi will look for their first win when they face Jamaica.

“It was a good game, it still feels like we’re kind of getting our feet and trying things out but we’re going for the twos and threes and its paying off. More than anything I think we’re having a bit of fun which is always nice,” English star Helen Housby said on the game as a whole.

While Malawi’s Jane Chimaliro insisted her team was going to continue to fight, she said: “We are ready for three games, for today’s games, so there’s no problem. We are going to fight in this next game coming up.”

ENGLAND (43) defeated MALAWI (15)

England shooting statistics

Shooter 1 point goal 2 point goal 3 point supershot

Rachel Dunn 2/2 2/2 1/3

Helen Housby 1/1 6/8 0/2

Jo Harten 3/3 1/4 2/8

Natalie Haythornthwaite 4/4 0/1 0/0

Malawi shooting statistics

Shooter 1 point goal 2 point goal 3 point supershot

Joyce Mvula 4/5 2/6 0/5

Jane Chimaliro 3/3 1/2 0/2

Jessie Mazengera 0/0 0/2 0/0

England starting five – GS: Rachel Dunn GA: Helen Housby C: Serena Guthrie GD: Ama Agbeze GK: Geva Mentor

Malawi starting five – GS: Joyce Mvula GA: Jane Chimaliro C: Thandie Galeta GD: Caroline Mtukule GK: Joanna Kachilika

England power play: quarter two

Malawi power play : quarter three

#Fast5WorldSeries #ENGvMAL