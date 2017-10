Former Malawi president Joyce Banda (JB) has won the defamation case against State funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation and Local Government and Rural Development MinisterKondwani Nankhumwa. Banda sued Nankhumwa and MBC over an article published by defunct…

The post Ex-Malawi leader JB wins defamation case against MBC, Nankhumwa: Court orders she receive damages appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link