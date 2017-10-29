The Liwonde First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a man aged 37 to 14 years in prison for raping his nine year-old daughter.

According to Machinga Police Publicist Davie Sulumba, the convict married a woman whom he found with two children including the victim.

Sulumba said during the night of September 14 this year, the rapist asked his wife about food and the wife replied that she did not keep food for him since there was no relish at that particular time.

The man then got angry and told his wife that he will not spend the night in their bedroom but he will sleep at the sitting room or in the children’s room.

He later went straight to the bedroom of the children and raped the child, leaving her crying.

When the mother went to the victim’s bedroom she found her crying, upon asking her what happened she revealed that her stepfather had raped her.

She further revealed that the rapist had been forcing himself on her for some time.

The matter was later reported to police and medical tests from Machinga District Hospital proved that the girl was raped.

In court, prosecutor Rodrick Kamuona asked the court to impose a stiff penalty to the convict for he committed a serious offence and he was supposed to protect rights of the victim instead he was the one violating her rights.

When passing judgement, First Grade Magistrate Jones Masula concurred with the state and sentenced the man to 14 years in jail with hard labour.

Mussa comes from Mpotola village, Traditional Authority Sitola in Machinga District