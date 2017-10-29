President Peter Mutharika was not happy with Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa of the Lhomwe following a downpour at the Mulhako wa Alhomwe Festival.

The Lhomwes were holding their big feast this afternoon in Mulanje but many people at the cultural festival got drenched by the rain while the space left for dancers was a muddy field.

This did not please the Malawi leader. When he rose to speak, Mutharika said he was disappointed with the chief for not preventing the downpour using traditional medicine.

“Chief Ngongoliwa, you mean you failed to prevent the rains from falling?” said Mutharika jokingly.

He went on with his speech in which he among others attacked Vincent Wandale, advised Malawians to stop being jealous and mentioned what his government is doing to end reports of bloodsucking and resolve power challenges.