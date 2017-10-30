It all started with poor choice of artist to headline this year Sand Music Festival at the Sunbird Livingstonia Beach Hotel, the kwasa kwasa long gone tune of Awilo Longomba believed would spice the event before it killed the show jovial mood.

Fans waited with expectation to see kind of female dances as of those used to be in Awilo’s music videos of early 80’s, the live band perfoming but the outcome was total depressing, he came all the way from Congo with CDs.

The joy was killed, then crazy shouts were heard for his exit, followed a call for other performers to stage likes of Black Missionaries.

“How l wish it was Jose Kamillion from Uganda, I would have enjoyed the show,” a fan posted on facebook.

While some fans including Awilo blamed DJ Maya for his poor performance as a song request to the DJ was not being met on several occasions.

Other artists who perform during the night were Lucius Banda, Blacks Missionaries, Patience Namadingo, and South Africa’s Thula Sizwe, among others.