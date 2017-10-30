Luke 17:1 “Then said he unto the disciples, It is impossible but that offences will come: but woe unto him, through whom they come!”

Even if you decide to do nothing, to speak to nobody, still offences will come because the scripture above says its impossible for offences not to come. Even if you pray against it, it can still come because its impossible for offences not to come.

People may offend us in speech or deeds. They may insult you or do some action to annoy you. Others may accuse you falsely and others just hate you for nothing. All these are offences that come to stop us from being a success. How do we respond to them?

Mark the offence causers and avoid them. Don’t confront them. Rom 16:17 “Now I beseech you, brethren, mark them which cause divisions and offences contrary to the doctrine which ye have learned; and avoid them.”

Ignore them and overlook them as they offend you.Pro 12:16 “A fool shows his annoyance the same day, but one who overlooks an insult is prudent.”

Strengthen yourself in the Lord and in the Word. What they say is not what you are. You are what the word says you are not what they say about you.

So take the Word of God and strengthen yourself in God.1Samuel30:6 “David was greatly distressed; for the people spoke of stoning him, because the soul of all the people was grieved, every man for his sons and for his daughters: but David strengthened himself in the LORD his God.”

Confession

I am above offences and cannot be moved by them. In Jesus name. Amen

Prayer points for today, tomorrow and Wednesday for Global intercession team.

– Miracle and impartation service.

That all who will come will get what they desire. The Spirit to lead in everything that will be done.

-Ministry and all networks to be strong and multiply in all dimensions such as Word, numbers, finances, influence.

-Islamic and communist nations that all law that prohibits spreading of the gospel should be abolished and protection of believers who are spreading gospel in those nations.+265888326247, +265 881 28 35 24, +265997 53 80 98