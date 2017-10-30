After suffering a loss on Saturday, Blue Eagles on Sunday managed to beat Mzuni in a game played at Mzuzu Stadium.

The Lilongwe based side won 1-0 through a 28th minute goal scored by Vitumbiko Kumwenda.

Following the win, fourth placed Eagles have 38 points after playing 25 games while Mzuni have 30 points from 24 games so far played. The Mzuzu based students are on position nine.

In an interview after the game, Coach for Blue Eagles Christopher Siwale was happy with the club’s first ever league win over Mzuni.

“Let me congratulate our boys as we managed to win the game for the first time in league game, the boys played well today than yesterday as were facing Chitipa, am happy,” said Sibale.

While Alex Ngwira for Mzuni said it wasn’t their day but still more the team is in a good position and they will work hard to end in top five.