



Malawi Queens lost all their matches at the Fast5 World Netball Series in Merboune, Australia over the weekend.

After losing their opening day matches to Australia, England and Jamaica, the Queens were literary just hoping to salvage some pride in the last two matches.

But they miserably failed to do so, losing 26-28 to regional rivals South Africa in their fourth match.

They had no chance of recovering in the last match as they went down 27-29 to defending champions New Zealand.

But the most painful loss was yet to come in the fifth and sixth position play-offs against South Africa.

Malawi went down 17-28 to the regional rivals.

The once mighty Queens are the only team to lose all their matches at the tournament and finish on position six.

Just like in the other three matches played on Saturday, the Queens paid dearly for their strong reliance on one-point shooting when their opponents utilised power-play shooting.

Despite the atrocious performance, shooter Jessie Mazengera vowed that the Queens would come back stronger than ever in 2018.

She said: “We didn’t win any game in this tournament. But next year, we are coming back stronger,” she said.

But observer George Chiusiwa said the Queens were paying the price of expelling star player Mwawi Kumwenda who coudl have made a difference in power-play.

“The cost of political arrogance and myopia in running the game? Let’s hope we salvage something as a nation at the ongoing Fast 5 tournament. As a country, we have much at stake to protect in the netball circles. Such can’t be lost because of a few selfish women at Netball Association of Malawi,” he said.

England defeated Jamaica 34-29 in the final.

Hosts Australia finished third while New Zealand are fourth. n

