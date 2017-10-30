A 20 year old man has died in Dowa district after a tree he was cutting down with his two friends fell on him.

This occurred on October 25, 2017 at Kampero Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere.

Dowa police spokesperson Richard Kaponda told Malawi24 that the man Chiyambi Robert went to a nearby field with his two friends to cut trees for timber usage.

According to Kaponda, while in the process the tree that they were cutting lost direction and fell on the Robert and he died on the spot.

“The Police together with medical doctors from Dowa District Hospital rushed to the scene to help the victim but they found him already dead,” Kaponda said.

Postmortem conducted at Dowa District Hospital by medical doctors revealed that death was due to head injuries.

The police has since advised members of the general public to observe direction of wind when cutting down trees to avoid similar accidents.

The deceased hailed from Kampero Village, Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District.