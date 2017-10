Politician-cum-businessman Sidik Muhammad Mia over the weekend, through the Sidik Mia Foundation, donated a K10 million worth 3 tonner truck and 20 beef cattle to some two Islamic orgizations in a twin ceremony that took…

