President Peter Mutharika on Sunday asked Malawians to stop calling the districts or areas dominated by the Lomwe tribe as ‘Lomwe Belt’, saying such tags are discriminatory and lashed out at critics who accuse him…

The post Mutharika against ‘Lomwe Belt’ tag: Malawi leader hits at critics on nepotism appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link