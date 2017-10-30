



President Peter Mutharika yesterday called on Malawians to remain united regardless of cultural background to develop the country.

In his speech at Muhlako wa Alhomwe annual cultural festival at Chonde in Mulanje monitored on tax payer-funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation Television (MBC-TV), Mutharika touched on a number of issues. including nepotism, the apparent formation of a ‘government’ of United States of Thyolo and Mulanje (Must), youth empowerment, electricity challenges and the ‘bloodsuckers’ saga.

Mutharika said unity will help the country forge ahead, adding he will continue to make appointments based on merit and not where one comes from.

Addressing the formation of Vincent Wandale’s Must, Mutharika, while avoiding mentioning Wandale, said he will not tolerate that behaviour in the country.

Said Mutharika: “There is someone here in Thyolo who wants to form a government; he wants to divide the country. There is no other president in this country, I am the only President. Do not push my patience. Before you push me too far. I will react. Stop this nonsense once and for all,” said Mutharika.

He further assured Malawians that government is working to get to the root of the alleged bloodsuckers saga and warned that spreading rumours about the issue is violating the law.

In his remarks, Muhlako wa Alhomwe chairperson James Seyani echoed Mutharika’s sentiments. emphasising that unity is key to the nation’s development.

During yesterday’s celebrations, several people were presented with various gifts for playing an outstanding role in society. n

