President Peter Mutharika has rubbished the apparent formation of a ‘government’ of United States of Thyolo and Mulanje (Must) by delf-styled supreme leader of People’s Land Organisation (PLO), Vincent Wandale, saying he will not tolerate that…

The post Mutharika rubbishes Wandale’s ‘Must’ govt: ‘Am the only Malawi President, stop this nonsense’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link