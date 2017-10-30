The High Court in Lilongwe has referred leader of People’s Land Organisation (PLO), Vincent Wandale to Zomba Mental Hospital for Psychiatric Examination.

The court suspect Wandale is not okay upstairs.

Wandale was arrested on Sunday in the capital Lilongwe and was charged with a case of spreading false rumours that he is the president of a country within Malawi.

The PLO leader is quoted on several occasions declaring the two districts of Mulanje and Thyolo as standalone states.

Recently he embarked on the process of inaugurating his own government and the process was scheduled to be held on Thursday but the police disrupted the arrangement.

More details to come…