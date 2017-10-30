Zathu Band on 30th October released their third and latest single “Panga Zako” ahead of the much anticipated Zathu Pa Wailesi Season 2.

According to a statement, “Panga Zako” (be yourself) is the most expressive statement yet in the series of story-telling music videos following the Zathu characters and their trusted Gogo.

“The video focuses on Chikondi whose strict Aunt has no time to listen to the whims of teenagers and feels Chikondi should focus on house chores rather than pursue her talent. However, with the help of her friends and advice from Gogo, Chikondi finds the confidence to express her feelings and tell her aunt that music is her passion.

“Through her courage Chikondi is also able to inspire her fellow classmates to find a voice of their own. In the video, Gogo encourages Chikondi when the moment comes for her to face her aunt: “Mwana wanga bwelera ukakambe ndi Anti ako.Usawope, ulindi ife. Tiye.” (Go talk to your aunt my child. We are with you, do not be afraid. Let’s go.),” reads the statement in part.

Written by Faith Mussa, the song, “Panga Zako” is a fusion of popular urban beats and traditional Malawian music – a sound that is fresh, upbeat and distinctly Zathu.

The video was screened exclusively in selected primary and secondary schools during the Zathu Pa Wailesi Season 2 roadshows in Lilongwe, Mzimba, Zomba and Machinga.

The statement further added, “For the scores of students dancing along to the song, the latest single is already an exciting hit. The song is released days before the second season of Zathu Pa Wailesi airs, from November 6th.

“This season the radio show continues to bring popular music, inspiring stories, wisdom from Gogo Nana and suspenseful drama. Through the radio show, the singles and videos, Zathu aims to bring girls and boys together to forge a more equal Malawi.”

‘Panga Zako’ will be released in both music single and video format, across popular Malawian entertainment channels. It can also be downloaded for free, alongside all other Zathu content, at www.Zathu.mw and viewed on the Zathu Facebook page.

