Bingu National Stadium (BNS) Management has warned local soccer giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Football including other clubs against the use of ‘Juju’ at the magnificent Chinesse built stadium. The warning…

The post Bingu Stadium manager warns Bullets, Wanderers over ‘Juju’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link