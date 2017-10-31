By: Robert Kumwenda

Professor John Chisi President for Umodzi Party has dismissed rumors by some quarters of the society that is for the blue party the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He said he will work with any Malawian at any level regardless of political affiliation provided if he or she has a good vision for Malawians.

“I will work with anyone at any level whether is Transformation Alliance (TA) Malawi Congress Party (MCP) or the United Democratic Front (UDF) provided if the give Malawians what they want like the three basic necessities ,education, employment and Justice which are in our manifesto,” he said.

He said Malawians have a culture of believing that if someone from the opposition works with government then it means that he or she has been bought.

The Umodzi Party leader has been missing in recent meetings held by some opposition parties and those of people whose motives are to remove the present government a thing that makes some people to speculate that he is DPP.