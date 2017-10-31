The Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday afternoon ordered Redeemed Presbyterian Church (RPC) of Reverend Chimwemwe Mhango to vacate a church building belonging to Kanengo CCAP of Livingstonia Synod.

The Court has also ordered Mhango to return band equipment and a bank account to the Kanengo Church. Reverend Mhango broke out of Livingstonia Kanengo Church to form RPC three years ago.

Mhango formed his own church after being fired from Livinstonia Synod for refusing to be transferred to Euthin in Mzimba.

Mhango together with some members who broke away from the Synod maintained all properties of the Synod which includes church building, music equipment, bank accounts among others.

The development forced the Livingstonia Synod to sue Mhango and his rebel members on the matter and the High Court ruled in favour of the Synod.

But Mhango appealed the case to the Supreme Court and the ruling on the matter was scheduled for today.