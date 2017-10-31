



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The visiting Indian cardiologist, Dr Shahid Merchant on Monday advised Malawi’s health sector investors to embrace charity model in serving communities.

This comes amid the general outcry over huge expenses Malawians incur when seeking secondary and tertary health services.

In the charity model, health facilities go into partnerships with communities, which they contribute little to the services.

This is said to be working in India as communities get the highest treatment from health facilities at low cost.

Dr. Merchant told The Maravi Post that India health facilities were ready to help Malawi with technical support, coupled with high-calibre health experts.

The Indian cardiologist observed that 80 per cent of the cardiac problems from Malawi that are referred abroad can be performed here in the country as many of them are basic procedures.

“There should be strong partnership between communities and health facilities that patients get quality services. Malawi can learn on the charity model from India, where communities access secondary and tertiary treatment with low costs incurred,” said Merchant.

During his brief stay in the country, Merchant conducted a two-day cardiac camp at Polycare Clinic at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe under the facilitation of the Indian High Commission.

The Indian cardiologist said Malawian doctors have good knowledge, but there is need to have them exposed to international doctors to make good use of the expertise they have.

Dr. Merchant, urged doctors to make full use of the partnerships the government has in place with other countries and other bodies of goodwill.

According to the cardiologist, among the common heart problems affecting many people in Malawi, are high blood pressure, heart failure, low heart pumping, congenial heart disease, and diabetes.

Merchant said with proper and timely diagnosis and treatment, most cases can be treated locally.

“The country needs a vibrant diagnostic centre where primary screening for varied cardiac defects can be conducted plus subsequent proper treatment being offered.

“There is also the need to consolidate the capacity of the system as there are prevalent gaps in the primary and secondary level of treatment,” said Dr. Merchant.

India’s High Commissioner to Malawi, Suresh Kumar Menon, said the invitation of doctors from different areas of medical expertise and specialization, is meant to cater for the needs of local Malawians who cannot afford to travel outside the country for treatment.

“We interact with many Malawians at different levels and we know that the majority cannot manage to fly outside the country to seek help when they fall ill. We intend to lessen the burden that this group is facing,” said

The post Indian cardiologist Merchant tips Malawi on charity model health services appeared first on The Maravi Post.





