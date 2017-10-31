Just days after the Blantyre derby between Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium, the management of the facility has complained to Super League of Malawi (Sulom) after discovering foreign materials placed on the pitch.

According a statement made available to Malawi24 and signed by the Stadium’s Operations Manager Eric Ning’ang’a, the foreign materials were observed after both teams had trained on the ground prior to the much anticipated derby.

According to the letter, kitchen salt, sweet potato vine leaves, charcoal, pork and pork oil were found on the pitch with much concentration on the centre mark.

“On Friday, 27th October 2017 both teams were allocated time to feel the pitch. Be Forward Wanderers at 10am to 11am and Nyasa Big Bullets from 2:30pm to 3:30pm after both teams had trained on ground, we observed the following items on the pitch; kitchen salt, sweet potato vine leaves, charcoal, pork and pork oil all over the pitch with much concentration on the center mark.

“We observed that the soil on the center of the pitch had been disturbed, when the hole at the center of the pitch was dug a piece of pork wrapped in a black plastic paper was found,” reads part of the statement.

Ning’ang’a then warned teams to do what they are only required to do to avoid attracting the wrath of the management.

“We would like to condemn this behavior in strongest terms and caution the responsible parties that this sort of unprofessionalism will not be entertained at the facility.

The teams are asked to only do what they are required to do on the pitch without tampering with the ground nor surrounding areas. Such acts compromise the quality of the pitch which is supposed to be protected at all cost being a national asset.

The pitch being natural grass need to be carefully taken care of and application of salt and oil has serious negative effect on grass growth.

“Management in collaboration with security agents such as Police will not hesitate to take action on anyone found perpetrating this,” reads the letter.

The match ended 1-all.

Juju believes have taken center stage of Malawian football.