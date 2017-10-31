A young man has been arrested after a video showing him shooting from a hotel window emerged online as imitating the recent Las Vegas shooting that left 58 people killed.

In the video, the shooter is seen firing shots into the streets in order to frighten members of the general public.

The man empties several bullets from his handgun aiming at pedestrians but fortunate enough; no injuries or deaths were claimed.

Later after imitating the Las Vegas shooting, the young man was arrested.

This comes after Stephen Paddock opened fire at a concert goers from his hotel room window, killing 58 people before killing himself in what was described as deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

