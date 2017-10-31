



Moyale Barracks FC and Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC match will spice up the 2017 World Tobacco Growers Day commemorations at Mzuzu Stadium tomorrow.

Tobacco farmers in the country through Tobacco Association of Malawi (Tama), in collaboration with all stakeholders in the tobacco industry, join the international community in commemorating their day under the theme ‘Together towards Defined and Sustainable Production for Better Markets’.

“Football matches attract people from various sections. In such a set up, it enforces oneness, [which] reflect well with our theme in this year’s commemorations,” said Sam Kalimba, the committee spokesperson, who is also Tama communications officer.

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Joseph Mwanamvekha will be guest fo honour.

Mzuni head coach Alex Ngwira said they will use the match to try players in their squad.

“We have accepted to play Moyale ahead of our TNM Super League against Blue Eagles the following day at the same venue, this is good because it will provide us opportunity to try other players in our squad,” he said.

Moyale assistant team manager Aubrey Kachemwe said they are taking the friendly game seriously.

He said: “It is good that we are part and parcel of this cerebration. We are ready for the game and we are encouraging our supporters to come in their large numbers to cheer us.”

Moyale is on position seven with 34 points from 24 games in the Super League while Mzuni is on position nine with 30 points from 23 games.

Moyale lost 0-1 to Mzuni at the same venue in their last encounter. n

