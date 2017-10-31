The life of Malawi leader Peter Mutharika was at risk as he used a faulty plane when coming back home from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this year.

The plane which belongs to Qatar is reported to have had a fault that led it to have an emergency landing after dropping Mutharika at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

Authorities noted some fire on the plane shortly after it left Malawi, forcing it to return and land at KIA where the jet was parked for four days for it to get fixed.

Malawi Transport Minister Jappie Mhango has confirmed the development and has disclosed that the plane was perfect before it had a fault.

“The plane had developed a fault when it was about to fly to its destinations, these things happen that a plane could have a fault but there is no way a company could give a faulty plane,” said Mhango.

Stakeholders have since faulted authorities responsible for such logistical arrangements saying they put the life of Mutharika at risk.

Mutharika arrived on 2nd October from the United States of America where he attended the 72nd UNGA meeting.