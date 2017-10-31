Malawi football giants, Be Forward Wanderers FC and Nyasa Big Bullets FC spent over K4 million on juju to win the Blantyre derby that was hosted in the capital, Lilongwe.

Officials from the two teams confirmed that each team used about K2 million on juju to win the derby that ended in a 1-all draw.

“Supporters threaten our lives if refuse to entertain their juju men, saying we would be responsible if we lose a derby” a Wanderers official who refused to be named told one of the local paper.

Likewise, one Big Bullets official also made similar confessions, claiming that juju men are earning more money than the players for a derby. The official revealed that the large sum of money given to the juju men left more BB players demotivated to fight for a win as they were promised peanuts.

Meanwhile, Bingu National Stadium (BNS) manager, Eric Ning’ang’a, in what confirms the claims made by the two officials, accused Bullets and Nomads of ‘planting‘ external foreign objects on the pitch that included pork steak wrapped in a black plastic bag, kitchen salt and cooking oil.

Ning’ang’a has so far warned the two teams against juju-related practices when playing at the Area 48 Stadium.