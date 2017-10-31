



Namiwawa FC have threatened to cancel a loan agreement with Be Forward Wanderers for Precious Sambani, claiming the Nomads have failed to pay development fee for the player.

The club has written Wanderers that they will cancel the two-year loan deal for the leftback and sell him to another club.

In the letter which we have seen, Namiwawa FC official Sylus Liwindo claims that Silver Strikers are also interested in the defender.

“We want to inform you that Namiwawa and Silver Strikers have agreed to sign a pre-contract for Precious Sambani by the end of this month; hence, we have agreed not to get any money from your club,” reads the letter in part.

But Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao said he was not aware of the development.

He admitted that they are yet to pay for Sambani, but that they already honoured Francisco Madinga’s loan fee of K500 000 for the first year, adding that the contractual agreement was for both players.

Butao said: “There is no issue because we got the players from Namiwawa on a two-year-loan with an option to get them permanently.

“No team should waste time to try and get the players because they are bound by our contract and also they are not interested to play for any club.”

He also disclosed that the Nomads would pay the transfer fees for both players to get them permanently.

“Precious [Sambani] and Francisco [Madinga] are players for the future. I know that not much has been seen from Francisco, but both of them are in our plans. We are about to exercise a permanent deal clause in the contract.”

Sambani has been outstanding for the Nomads and is on the verge of getting a first team place.

Last weekend he scored in the team’s 3-1 win over Moyale Barracks in the TNM Super League at Mzuzu Stadium. n

