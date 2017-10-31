Malawi Police Service says it will not tolerate any police officer found demanding money from suspects in the name of bail which is for free.

Central Region Commissioner of Police John Nyondo made the remarks in Mchinji during a station executive committee meeting aimed at developing ideas on how security can be enhanced in the district.

Nyondo said the police service wants to get rid of people’s mentality that police officers are corrupt.

He explained that to make the move effective some of the corrupt officers have been arrested while others have been fired from the service as a warning to others who have the same habit.

The commissioner then commended the police service in the district for reducing crime to 15% from the month of May to October.

He therefore encouraged them to keep on tightening security in the district.

He however warned chiefs in the district to avoid wrangles among themselves since police waste their time with such cases instead of other duties.

Police officers, traditional leaders, chiefs, village headmen gathered together with other stakeholders at the meeting.