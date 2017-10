Alliance for Democracy (Aford) project called ‘Revamp Aford’ is in disarray as party president Enoch Chihana and Revamp Aford (Ramo) chairperson Owen Mumba have clashed over the move to hold a leadership contest at a…

The post Revamp Aford in disarray: Chihana clashes with Mumba on leadership contest appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link