The Supreme Court of Appeal is today scheduled to deliver a ruling on the long battle between Kanengo CCAP church under the Livingstonia synod and its break away under Rev Chimwemwe Mhango now calling themselves Redeemed Presbyterian Church over property ownership.

After breaking away from Livingstonia, the breakaway church maintained all properties of the Synod which includes church building, music equipment, bank accounts among others.

But the High court ruling on the matter favoured the Livingstonia Synod, the development forced Mhango’s church to appeal the case to Supreme Court.

The case is scheduled to commence this afternoon in the capital Lilongwe.

