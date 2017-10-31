A South African man who was caught smuggling cocaine into the country has been handed a ten year sentence (IHL) by Midima Senior Resident Court on Monday. Denis Sandile Payi was arrested as he was coming from Brazil via Addis Ababa Ethiopia on Ethiopian Airways flight to Chileka airport on 20 October.

On 27 October he appeared in court where he was convicted for illegal exportation of Dangerous drugs under section 11 as read with section 19 of Dangerous Drugs Act.

Before his sentence yesterday, Denis asked the court for leniency saying that he did all that because of poverty.

But Senior Resident Magistrate Hussein Ibrahim slams his claims and went on to hand him the sentence saying that it should act as an example to others.