Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has reportedly accused non-governmental organisations (NGOs) of interfering in Kenya’s elections, saying that civil society had a habit of working with opposition to unseat incumbent presidents.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Mugabe took a swipe at Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga’s decision to boycott last week’s presidential election re-run, saying that it was as a result of NGOs.

“They want to work with opposition parties all the time. In other words, they don’t have that impartiality of mind and judgement,” Mugabe was quoted as saying.

Supporters of Odinga managed to prevent hundreds of polling stations from opening on Thursday, prompting violent clashes with police which continued for several days, leaving nine dead and scores injured.

At least 49 people have died since the first presidential election of August 8, which was later overturned, prompting Kenya’s worst political crisis in a decade.

Mugabe said that he would not allow NGOs funded by the West to observe his country’s elections scheduled for 2018.