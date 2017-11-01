Lilongwe magistrate court has adjourned the sentencing of three women from area 25 who assaulted and urinated on a fellow woman over gossip issues.

The three are, Thokozani Msiska aged 27 from Enukweni village, T/A Mtwalo in Mzimba, Zelifa Phiri also aged 27 from Setha village, T/A Zulu in Mchinji and Rodness Chisale aged 40 from Gonthi village in the area of Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza.

The sentencing was scheduled to take place on Tuesday but it has been shifted to Thursday.

However, social media had earlier spread false rumors that the sentencing was made and that the three were slapped to 14 years each, the reports which were inappropriate and lies.

The victim will on Thursday explain her part of the story in a closed door hearing as she said that she cannot manage to face people who have seen her nakedness in the video which had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the three are still on remand at Maula prison.