Supreme Court of Appeal sitting Blantyre has ordered Reverend Chimwemwe Mhango, founder of the Redeemed Presbyterian Church (RPC) and his followers to vacate a church premises belonging to CCAP Livingstonia Synod. The Court also ordered…

The post Court orders Rev Chimwemwe Mhango to vacate Kanengo CCAP Church premises: Loses case to Livingstonia Synod appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link