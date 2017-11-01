According to a report by Daily Star UK, a dead woman – who was killed in a freak accident involving electrical cable – miraculously came back to life to thank the man who tried to save her.

Chris Halton, 56, said the late woman – who was killed on an undisclosed date – spoke to him two months after she was killed to say she was “very grateful” of his attempt at saving her.

The ex-field intelligence officer for Essex Police said he was driving on a country road in the county when he heard a voice in his head “screaming” as he approached a bend.

He said: “I braked hard and a car came around my side, which narrowly avoided colliding and it drove off at high speed, it was really weird.”

Chris said he then got a wind of a traffic accident in the area – on the border with Suffolk.

He added: “There was a 100,000 volts cable hanging across the road. A lady in a house nearby came out with a cup of tea for another policeman to drink, but the cable went round her neck.

“When I got there she was laying on the ground, but I did not see the cable.”

He told Paraforce UK paranormal conference in Witham, Essex, that he was able to get to her and “spend 20 minutes trying to revive her with mouth to mouth resuscitation”.

But despite this, there was nothing he could do to save her as she had no pulse, reports Express.co.uk.

Chris claims the whole incident was extremely upsetting for everyone involved and left him in tears.

Two months after the tragedy, he said: “A friend who is a medium said to me ‘I have got this lady here who wants to say something’. It really triggered me.

“She said she saw you tried to save her life, she saw you crying, she is very grateful you tried to save her life and has come back to say thank you.

“It was life changing in my work.”

Chris said his paranormal experiences began as a child when he had the “ability to see things no one else could”.

He added: “I would see people dressed in strange clothes who were not there.”