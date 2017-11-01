



Be Forward Wanderers inspirational midfielder Joseph Kamwendo has disclosed that he was already injured when he featured in Saturday’s Blantyre derby against Nyasa Big Bullets.

The battle-hardened midfielder was stretchered off the pitch immediately after putting the Nomads in the lead in the first half and was replaced by Isaac Kaliyati.

The Lali Lubani Road outfit was held to a one-all draw after burly forward Chiukepo Msowoya cancelled the lead.

“I already had a hamstring injury which I suffered against Moyale Barracks the previous weekend

“But knowing that this was a crucial game not only because we were up against our rivals, but also the league title, I had to sacrifice.

“A win would have been a fitting result considering our dominance, but still a point was a solace,” he said.

Kamwendo said he was expected to meet the team doctor yesterday to assess his injury.

Team manager Steve Madeira said they are hopeful that Kamwendo will not be sidelined.

“Preliminary assessment indicates it is not serious, but we shall wait for the doctor’s recommendation.

“JK is the leader of the team and not having him in the remaining crucial games would be a setback to our quest for the title,” he said.

The Nomads lead the 16-team league with 55 points from 24 games, seven ahead of second-placed Bullets who have a game in hand. n

