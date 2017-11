Three people who were arrested and successfully prosecuted by senior superintendent Christopher Katani for unlawfully exhuming a human corpse contrary to Sections 131 (b) and 404 of Malawi’s Penal Code have been convicted by the…

The post Malawi court convicts 3 men for exhuming albino corpse for witchcraft rituals appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link